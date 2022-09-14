Notification Settings

Teddy shop running out of Paddington Bears as sales surge after Queen's death

By Megan Jones

Paddington Bear has been in the spotlight since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

David Jackson of Bears on the Square in Ironbridge has said their Paddington Bears are flying off the shelf

With the iconic cartoon bear taking a leading role in tributes to the late monarch, national sales of Paddington-themed products have soared.

David Jackson, owner of Bears on the Square in Ironbridge, said customers were seeking out the bear as the "ultimate figure of comfort".

"People are looking for comfort at the moment. Paddington is always comforting, and bears are the ultimate figure of comfort."

Mr Jackson said the shop had been inundated with Paddington requests since Friday, and will soon sell out.

"Before the Platinum Jubilee, I was selling one or two a fortnight, after, I'd sell two or three. Yesterday alone I sold ten.

"I thought I had enough to keep going until Christmas, but clearly I haven't."

Mr Jackson says Paddington is the 'ultimate figure of comfort'

Mr Jackson said he'd been in contact with the manufacturers of the bears, but they were all completely out of stock too.

"It's not just the bears, it's everything with Paddington on," Mr Jackson explained.

"We've also sold out of all Queen-related bears, we had ones celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and one to mark her as the longest reigning monarch and they've all been bought.

"The Paddington Platinum Jubilee sketch was one of the last times we felt like we really saw her, so I think it was really monumental."

Stuffed bears and marmalade sandwiches have been rife among the tributes for the late Queen, though the Royal Parks have requested mourners not leave non-floral artefacts “in the interests of sustainability”.

