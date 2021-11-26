Christmas magic at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust this year

Blists Hill carol singing

Christmas as we know it today is an invention of the Victorian period, and people can be transported back to that magical era as The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust prepares for the festive period.

The trust is promising a Christmas to remember right across the iconic Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site when its festivities begin at the end of November.

Nick Ralls, chief executive at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, said: “Christmas is a magical time, and especially here in Ironbridge. If you asked someone to picture a traditional British Christmas, they would probably think of images from Victorian times with shop windows beautifully decorated, carollers singing by lantern light and brass bands on the corner.

Blists Hill Christmas cottage

“That is exactly where you can be transported here at Ironbridge and of course, whether you are planning to come to Blists Hill Victorian Town or to Coalbrookdale, there is always the chance to meet Father Christmas.”

The centrepiece will be a Victorian Christmas at Blists Hill Victorian Town, when the open-air museum will be transformed into a living Christmas Card scene.

Streets will be decorated in traditional Victorian style, with festive food and drink available to buy and shops filled with unusual gift ideas.

Blists Hill High Street

Visitors to Blists Hill will also be able to create their own Victorian Christmas memories, by showing off their skating skills on the towns real ice rink. Ice skating sessions are bookable online, with 30-minute slots available from Saturday, November 27.

Blists Hill Victorian Town is hosting special Christmas weekends December 4 and 5, and 11 and 12, featuring carol singing, brass bands, a Big Top full of seasonal entertainment and even guaranteed snowfall.

Coalbrookdale Grotto

Christmas is also coming to Coalbrookdale for three weekends from November 27 to December 12, before culminating in a week-long celebration from December 18-23. The return of the popular Winter Wonderland Grotto will see Father Christmas and his elves set up in their wonderous woodland glade, complete with trees, twinkling lights and much more.

Due to its popularity, only limited slots remain for the grotto.