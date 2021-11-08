Water rescue unit scrambled to Ironbridge in 'concern for safety'

A water rescue unit was scrambled by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters following reports of an incident in the river in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Four fire appliances including the water rescue team were sent from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington to Jackfield Bridge at 2.56pm on Monday.

A land ambulance and police were also on the scene and the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted in a search for a person in river, but nothing was found.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers had received a report of a "concern for safety" at The Lloyds, Ironbridge at just before 3pm.

The incident was declared closed at 4.11pm.

