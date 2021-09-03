End of an era for Ironbridge Power Station as last structure comes down

The demolition of the chimney at the Ironbridge Power Station

Demolition work to take down the last remaining chimney at the site took place this morning – with the structure coming down shortly after 10am.

It marks the end of major demolition work at the site, which began in December 2019 when the landmark cooling towers were brought down.

The power station has dominated the landscape since the 1960s but stopped operating in December 2015.

The site has been sold to developer Harworth for more than £6m, with the firm currently in the midst of a planning wrangle over its future plans for the site.

An exclusion zone was in place for the latest demolition, which follows the Tanker and Bunker Bay buildings which have also been blown up as part of clearing the plot.

Matt Timmins, Project Manager, Harworth, thanked local residents for their understanding during the disruption.

He said: “We’re grateful for the patience and interest shown by local residents and stakeholder groups throughout the demolition works.”