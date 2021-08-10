Ironbridge Power Station redevelopment plans rejected

An artist's impression of how the development would have looked if approval was granted

The proposals to redevelop the former Ironbridge Power Station would have seen more than 1,000 homes built on the site.

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee surprisingly went against a recommendation from officers to approve the plans – citing concerns over the level of affordable housing guaranteed in the plans.

Harworth, which is behind the redevelopment plan, had been proposing five per cent of the homes were affordable, considerably lower than the 20 per cent normally required by Shropshire Council.