Ironbridge Power Station redevelopment plans rejected

By Dominic RobertsonIronbridgePublished:

Major plans for the re-development of a former power station have been rejected in a shock decision from councillors.

An artist's impression of how the development would have looked if approval was granted
An artist's impression of how the development would have looked if approval was granted

The proposals to redevelop the former Ironbridge Power Station would have seen more than 1,000 homes built on the site.

Shropshire Council's South Planning Committee surprisingly went against a recommendation from officers to approve the plans – citing concerns over the level of affordable housing guaranteed in the plans.

Harworth, which is behind the redevelopment plan, had been proposing five per cent of the homes were affordable, considerably lower than the 20 per cent normally required by Shropshire Council.

It is yet to be seen what the next move will be, although council officers warned committee members that rejecting the plans would likely lead to an appeal from Harworth, and a public inquiry.

Ironbridge
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News