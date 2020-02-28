Ironbridge couple call for flood barriers on both side of the Gorge

Donna and Gareth Smith live in a picture postcard cottage in Ladywood - across the river from the Wharfage.

After escaping the floods last week they were not so lucky on Monday night when the water seeped not through the doors but through the floor.

They say neighbours have suffered even worse damage to their properties.

"We were able to mop the water out, but one of our neighbours is having to pump water out continuously and another nearby house has been completely ruined," Donna said.

Disinfected

"We have three dogs and we are able to stay, safely where we are. We have been lucky compared to others and we have been able to help those not so lucky - providing power for neighbours' pumps."

"Everyone had pulled together. After the initial rise in water after Storm Dennis everyone came out and we cleaned off all the silt and mud and disinfected everywhere. But then the levels rose again."

Mr Smith, said that putting the barriers up on the Wharfage side of the gorge was forcing the water over onto their bank.

"There should be barriers up on both banks," he said.

"We all pay the same taxes, we should be treated the same."

The couple would also like to see the Severn dredged.

"If they took the mud from the bottom there would be more room for the water to flow," Mr Smith said.