£500 and 100 per cent council tax discount for Telford flood victims as clean up begins

About 60 homes across the borough faced severe floods, particularly in Ironbridge where homes and businesses along the Wharfage were evacuated.

As the clean up operation begins, the council has put together a recovery package to aid those affected which has been delivered to properties throughout the borough.

Residents have also been offered free reconditioned white goods to replace goods damaged or destroyed by the floods, along with free bulky waste collections to help them dispose of furniture and goods that cannot be salvaged.

Skips have also been located in Ironbridge outside the Black Swan, Wharfage car park and Station Road car park and council officers are on hand to assist where needed.

Clean up crews have been out today(22) offering support.

Telford & Wrekin Council posted on Twitter: "Our crews have been out in Ironbridge Gorge this morning helping with the clean up after the floods. Here they are in Ladywood and delivering a dehumidifier to a poorly resident so that they can return back to their home – massive thanks to Jewson who donated it free of charge."

Ladywood was one of the worst affected areas in Ironbridge.

Due to high winds, the authority said the blue covers over the flood barriers in Ironbridge have been removed but the barriers themselves will remain in place as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

Businesses that were affected by the floods are being offered business rates discount, as well as assistance in applying for government grants to help towards financial losses and help to dispose of their unsalvageable goods.

Council advisors and representatives from Citizens Advice Bureau will be available every day from February 24 to 28, from 3pm to 7pm, at Enginuity in Coalbrookdale.

The authority has also confirmed it will be writing to the Flood Minister to lobby for more investment in flood defences.

Council leader Shaun Davies, said: “Residents across the borough have had their homes and possessions devastated by flooding, as a result of the recent storms.

“This is just the start of the clean up operation and our offer of help. We know that it will take a long time for some of the communities to recover completely, but we are here to support them in whatever way we can.

“We are very clear that we need better investment for improved flood defences for homes and businesses in Telford & Wrekin. I will be writing to government to demand this on behalf of our local communities.”

Ironbridge Gorge councillor, Carolyn Healy, added: “The support provided by our local communities to those whose homes have been flooded has been amazing. Local businesses were also fantastic in offering emergency accommodation to those in need. Everyone just pulled together.”

The weather forecast remains unsettled with more rain predicted. River levels in the Ironbridge Gorge are falling, but rainfall totals currently look like they will be enough to top up rivers, but not cause huge rises. The Environment Agency is continuing to monitor the river and will keep people updated. The barriers along the Wharfage will remain in place for the coming days.