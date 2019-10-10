'Helicopter disaster' training session takes place at Ironbridge Power Station

Personnel from RAF Cosford and emergency services staff are taking part in the exercise today and tomorrow.

It is based on a scenario of a helicopter and jet colliding over the power station site.

The RAF have warned residents to expect large numbers of emergency vehicles in the area.

Aircraft crash exercise well underway at #IronBridgePowerstation working with the emergency services @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS. It is an exercise. Don’t be alarmed by high volume of emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/gOG9IsD8ob — RAF Cosford (@RAF_Cosford) October 10, 2019

"Large-scale exercises like this involve hundreds of people, take more than a year in planning and take place every two years" pic.twitter.com/oIRX4OACZF — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) October 10, 2019

Emergency services have cordoned off the area and are dealing with the 'casualties' from the helicopter wreckage pic.twitter.com/vJPIzSdjy0 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) October 10, 2019

I'm at the Ironbridge Power Station where the RAF are working with the emergency services on a major training exercise to respond to a jet and helicopter collision pic.twitter.com/UXObVuKGG3 — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) October 10, 2019

As part of the exercise, a small amount of non-toxic blue water dye was being be placed in the River Severn to simulate an environmental spillage.