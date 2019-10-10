Advertising
'Helicopter disaster' training session takes place at Ironbridge Power Station
The RAF was today simulating an aircraft disaster at Ironbridge Power Station as part of a major training exercise.
Personnel from RAF Cosford and emergency services staff are taking part in the exercise today and tomorrow.
It is based on a scenario of a helicopter and jet colliding over the power station site.
The RAF have warned residents to expect large numbers of emergency vehicles in the area.
As part of the exercise, a small amount of non-toxic blue water dye was being be placed in the River Severn to simulate an environmental spillage.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment