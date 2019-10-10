Menu

'Helicopter disaster' training session takes place at Ironbridge Power Station

By Rory Smith | Ironbridge | News

The RAF was today simulating an aircraft disaster at Ironbridge Power Station as part of a major training exercise.

'Wreckage' at the scene of the exercise. Photo: @RAF_Cosford

Emergency services at the 'disaster' scene

Personnel from RAF Cosford and emergency services staff are taking part in the exercise today and tomorrow.

It is based on a scenario of a helicopter and jet colliding over the power station site.

The RAF have warned residents to expect large numbers of emergency vehicles in the area.

As part of the exercise, a small amount of non-toxic blue water dye was being be placed in the River Severn to simulate an environmental spillage.

