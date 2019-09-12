Company aiming to demolish power station towers in November

Harworth, which bought the site from Juniper, has said that it is "hoping" to carry out the demolition in November, as well as submitting an outline planning application for the redevelopment of the same site next month.

In a newsletter to Ironbridge residents the company said: "Demolition of the former power station buildings and infrastructure started in June 2019 and we are working to a 27 month programme.

"The first key task has been to remove the asbestos sheeting from the base of the cooling towers. The asbestos is sealed and transported safely off site, to be disposed of in a hazardous waste facility.

"Once the asbestos is removed and all the preparations are made, the towers will be ready for demolition, which we are hoping to do in November this year. Prior to demolition, a safety buffer will be established and nearby residents and businesses will be notified."

Earlier this week the company said local residents would get 48 hours notice of the demolition work.

The firm has also outlined a timetable for the applications which will lead to the redevelopment of the site as what will effectively be an entirely new community.

The newsletter said: "We anticipate submitting the planning application for minerals (sand and gravel) extraction in late October 2019. Removal of the sand and gravel would start one this application is determined (around mid 2020) and take five years.

"The outline application for the redevelopment of the site will be submitted in November 2019. As it is a complex scheme we have allowed a year for determination."

The company says that it is not planning any more public consultation on its proposals and says that people will instead be able to formally comment on the planning submission to Shropshire Council.