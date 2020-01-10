Menu

Advertising

Arrest and crossbow seized in Telford drug raid

By Mat Growcott | Donnington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

One person was arrested and a large black crossbow was seized during a raid in Telford today.

The crossbow - picture: @TelfordCops

Drugs were seized during the raid - picture: @TelfordCops

Police said a large amount of cannabis, cash and weaponry were seized when a drug warrant was carried out in Donnington at about 9.30am.

The arrest was carried out by police from Donnington, Wellington and Madeley.

Officers said: "We carried out a drug warrant in Donnington today. A large amount of cannabis, cash and weapons were seized. One person arrested and enquiries on going."

Anybody with information about a crime involving drugs can call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Donnington Telford Local Hubs News Crime
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News