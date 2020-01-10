Arrest and crossbow seized in Telford drug raid

Police said a large amount of cannabis, cash and weaponry were seized when a drug warrant was carried out in Donnington at about 9.30am.

The arrest was carried out by police from Donnington, Wellington and Madeley.

Officers said: "We carried out a drug warrant in Donnington today. A large amount of cannabis, cash and weapons were seized. One person arrested and enquiries on going."

Anybody with information about a crime involving drugs can call police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org