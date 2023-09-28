Ben Bond

The body of 21-year-old Ben Bond was found in woodland between Chapel Lane and Malory Drive in Aqueduct on June 24 after a coordinated missing person search by police and search and rescue teams.

Mr Bond was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday, June 18, and his disappearance sparked a police search.

John Ellery, Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin senior coroner, said he was satisfied by circumstances that Mr Bond, a warehouseman from Dawley, had intended to take his own life.

Mr Ellery, sitting at the Coroner's Court, at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, said the purpose of the inquest was not to inquire into why Mr Bond had taken his own life but he said he had been "badly affected by the death of a close friend."

"Where the body was found would indicate that there was no prospect of him being found soon, or at all, until a coordinated search was carried out by police and search and rescue teams," said Mr Ellery.

A post mortem concluded that the cause of Mr Bond's death had been by hanging.

Mr Ellery recorded a conclusion that Mr Bond's death had been suicide.

*When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.