Mum's appeal to celebrities to 'help brighten' up little Dulcie after rough time in hospital

Dulcie has had a rough time in hospital recently

Debbie O'Kelly, aged 39, is waiting for the latest update on how treatment through a pioneering clinical trial is working to help her daughter Dulcie's fight against the childhood cancer.

She has now made the appeal through Instagram and is hoping that Olly Murs or Meghan Trainor might send good wishes or a small video to help brighten Dulcie's day and put a smile on her face.

Debbie said: "Dulcie has faced a horrid two weeks in hospital and well wishes from these celebrities would definitely put back a spring in her step.

"It has been a traumatic time for our little warrior.

"She had her CT scans of her body but also her head this time and a nasal grastric tube fitted which caused her distress and which she hated.

"This was fitted due to the constant sickness but she has not eaten in nearly a week and if this carries on she may need tube feeding.

"She demanded that nurses take out the tube and asked doctors and nurses who said that they could not and then she demanded to speak with the manager.

"I did not know whether to laugh or cry at this point.

"Dulcie has been treated at the Princess Royal at Telford and Birmingham Children's Hospital and is currently the first person to be part of this pioneering clinical trial.

"She loves Olly Murs and we have bought her surprise tickets to see him at Birmingham on May 4 next year.

"Dulcie also likkes Meghan and her latest song, Made You Look and is a fan of Gucci.

"She wears pink and Dulcie loves pink clothes and is very definitely a girly-girl.

"I will do anything to make Dulcie smile and I just hope appeals to these two stars will see them sending good wishes to brighten her day.

"It is a year since Dulcie was diagnosed with cancer on November 25 last year and then told it was Neuroblastoma on December 9.