Building opens as former tribute to town mayor

L-R: Cllr Shaun Davies, Cllr Ian Preece, Malcolm’s Granddaughter Kelly Dennis, Malcolm’s daughter Tanya Lloyd, and grandson Joshua Vanstraaten

Great Dawley Town Council welcomes the public to have a look around the new Dawley Town Hall annex; a much-needed facility for the community enabling local organisations to meet residents in person, locally and confidentially.

To add a more poignant gesture, the town council has given the building a local name of ‘Randle House’ in honour of its former mayor, Malcolm Randle.

The open day will take place on Friday, February 11 from 10.30am-2.30pm giving visitors an opportunity to tour this new community building, see the town council's vision for the space and remember Malcolm by sharing stories with his friends and family.

The event will begin in Dawley Town Hall with free refreshments and a welcome from local dignitaries.

The official opening will take place at 10.45am with ‘Randle House’ opening to visitors for a look around. During the event, Dawley Town Hall will host several stalls for a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity, introducing visitors to some of the organisations and community groups that already use the facility.

Councillor Shaun Davies said: “Malcolm was at the heart of the Dawley community throughout his time as councillor and mayor for Great Dawley and having this building now in use for residents to access local services would have been very welcome news to him.”

Linked to Dawley Town Hall, the annex has been transformed from a disused building to a new initiative that will give a real boost to the town thanks to financial support from several organisations.

“The interest that this community space has generated has been fantastic," Councillor Davies added.

"We have already signed up groups including Healthwatch, Home Instead, Telford Mind, Healthy lifestyles Team and many more key organisations, getting on board to use this new facility.”

“We hope the community will join us on our open event so we can share the successes of the outreach work we’ve providing to local people."