With their Christmas lights are Louise Pickering with Joseph Rushton and Leon Medlicott 11, McKenzie Rushton two, Shaun Pickering and Ryan Pickering

Shaun, Ryan and Louise Pickering have again lit up Dawley with their epic Christmas displays, complete with Santa's sleigh and the famous Coca-Cola truck.

The festive lorry is in Louise's garden, and Shaun joked it wouldn't be going anywhere due to the driver crisis.

"It's not on the road because you can't get the drivers," he said. "Either that or you can't get fuel. But holidays are coming to Telford so if you want to see it you'll have to come here."

The siblings estimate they have about 100,000 lights across their three homes in Manor Road, Trinity Road and Webb Crescent.

Each year they put on a stunning display, carrying on a tradition started by their father John 10 years ago. John died from a heart attack in July 2019, aged just 59, so the family keep the Christmas lights going in his memory.

This year they are raising funds for Telford Mind, after last year raising £6,150 for the mental health charity. They have also raised money for the British Heart Foundation before as well.

Shaun Pickering said he has had to make his display bigger than ever, after moving to a new home from Rhodes Avenue earlier this year, but said his siblings have also added to their decorations.

They began putting up the lights in September, and switched them on at the start of this month, with plans to illuminate them every night, between 4pm and midnight until New Year's Day.

Shaun's display features a sleigh, while Louise has a truck and Ryan has designed his to look like a winter wonderland.

Shaun said: "The reaction has been really good. The new neighbours seem to really like it. People have been coming from everywhere to see it. We've had people travelling over from Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton."

"Telford Mind is a charity close to our hearts," he added. "We're hoping to match or smash our total from last year.

"We lost my uncle to suicide 22 years ago, and we almost lost my brother four or five years ago due to an eating disorder. I've had my mental health struggles as well. My dad was always like my person to fall back on."

Shaun's employer, Wrekin Housing Trust, has once again thrown its support behind the project, promising to match what is raised. And Telford-based windows firm Frames Express, where Ryan works, has also generously donated to the cause.

The trio are also running a raffle to help boost the coffers, with more detail on prizes and draw dates expected at the end of the month.

Shaun added: "It's been fantastic. We're just really happy that everyone loves it."