Second arson attack this year at derelict Telford pub

By Rob Smith DawleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating the second arson attack this year at a derelict Telford pub.

The Cheshire Cheese in Dawley. Photo: Google Maps
The Cheshire Cheese in Dawley. Photo: Google Maps

A fire was reported at the Cheshire Cheese pub in Dawley shortly before noon on Sunday. Fire crews attended from Telford and Wellington and were able to extinguish it.

The pub has been closed for more than a year, and back in January firefighters were called to deal with a fire that was later confirmed to have been set deliberately.

Now the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said the latest fire was also an arson attack.

A spokesperson urged anyone with information on the fire to report it to police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News