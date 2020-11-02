Second arson attack this year at derelict Telford pub

The Cheshire Cheese in Dawley. Photo: Google Maps

A fire was reported at the Cheshire Cheese pub in Dawley shortly before noon on Sunday. Fire crews attended from Telford and Wellington and were able to extinguish it.

The pub has been closed for more than a year, and back in January firefighters were called to deal with a fire that was later confirmed to have been set deliberately.

Now the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has said the latest fire was also an arson attack.

At 11.42hrs 01.11.20 @SFRS_TelfordCtl crews were called to a deliberate fire at The Cheshire Cheese Pub in Doseley Rd Dawley .If you have any information ring @TelfordCops on 101 or @CrimestoppersUK 0800555111 pic.twitter.com/70GZXvrsth — Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (@shropsfire) November 2, 2020

A spokesperson urged anyone with information on the fire to report it to police on 101.