Telford house really lights up for Christmas in memory of dad John - with video and pictures

Shaun Pickering has created the eye-popping display at his home in Rhodes Avenue, Dawley, complete with a lookalike of the Coca-Cola lorry from the symbolic festive TV adverts.

The sensational scene features multi-coloured fairy lights adorning the gates, the house and bushes, reindeer pulling sleighs, festive stars saying Merry Christmas and a flashing Santa Claus.

Christmas lights in memory of dad

The set up has been created in memory of Shaun’s dad John Pickering, who was well known for his incredible lights displays. John died suddenly from heart disease in July, aged 59, leaving behind sons Shaun and Ryan, daughter Louise and grandsons Leon and Mckenzie.

Shaun is also raising money for British Heart Foundation this year and his employer, Wrekin Housing Trust, has agreed to match whatever he raises. John’s name has been put on the truck, with the charity’s logo covering the windscreen.

The amazing lights display

Shaun said: “On July 5 this year our Dad went to sleep. Things are never going to be the same again without this fantastic man in our lives, but he’s always in our hearts. Heart disease is a big killer in the UK. This year we will be dedicating our extremely large Christmas light display to him.

“Christmas was his favourite time of the year and he always loved how the Christmas display got bigger and bigger. He loved spending time with is family in his home with all the Christmas decorations shining bright.

"We are going to be trying to raise as much money for The British Heart Foundation. It is a fantastic opportunity to help a great charity and also raise awareness of heart disease in memory of our dad, a Dawley Mon.”

See the fundraising page at hjustgiving.com/fundraising/lightupforchristmas