Heat warning as police nearly smash car window to rescue dogs in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Dawley | News | Published:

Police officers nearly smashed a car window in Telford to free dogs – just as the owners returned.

Telford Patrol were in Dawley when they saw the trapped animals, which they said were locked up for nearly 35 minutes.

But just as they were about to free the dogs, the owners returned.

They tweeted: "Call for concern for dogs locked in a hot car in Dawley.

"We were about to smash the window to rescue the dogs when the owners returned.

"Dogs had been in there for at least 33 minutes and were clearly distressed.

"It is hot out. Do not leave your dog in a car."

Dogs can die in a hot car in as little as 20 minutes.

Anybody who sees a dog trapped and alone in a vehicle while it is hot – whether the window is open or not – should call 999.

