Shropshire Star
Close

'This decision is incomprehensible': Residents' fears over proposed changes to Shropshire town’s only Post Office

Broseley residents have raised fears over proposed changes to the town's only Post Office.

Plus
By Richard Williams
Published
Supporting image for story: 'This decision is incomprehensible': Residents' fears over proposed changes to Shropshire town’s only Post Office
Post Office services are available at the Spar shop in Broseley's High Street. Photo: Google

The Post Office in Broseley operates from the Spar shop in High Street, having moved from its own shop across the road.

However, a sign put up at the shop last week has sparked concern among residents, with AF Blakemore & Son Ltd, which owns the Spar shop, announcing changes to the service.

The firm said a “new style” Post Office would see the counter closed and Post Office transactions moved to the store’s retail counter.

Post Office services are available at the Spar shop in Broseley's High Street. Photo: Google
Post Office services are available at the Spar shop in Broseley's High Street. Photo: Google