Telegraph pole fire at electricity substation
Firefighters and National Grid were called to deal with a late-night blaze involving a telegraph pole.
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident took place at the electricity substation in Chapel Lane, Broseley, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted to the incident at around 9.20pm.
One crew from Much Wenlock was sent to the scene, and said that a telegraph pole was on fire, with the blaze having spread to a nearby tree.
National Grid were also said to be at the incident.