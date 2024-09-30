Telegraph pole fire at electricity substation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place at the electricity substation in Chapel Lane, Broseley, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service alerted to the incident at around 9.20pm.

One crew from Much Wenlock was sent to the scene, and said that a telegraph pole was on fire, with the blaze having spread to a nearby tree.

National Grid were also said to be at the incident.