Plans to rebuild glasshouse in garden of historic Shropshire National Trust hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A planning application that would see a lean-to glasshouse reinstated in the walled gardens of Benthall Hall in Broseley has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

The former glasshouse, which the new one would sit on the footprint of, was reportedly constructed on the property between 1902 and 1927.

But records show that glasshouses existed on the site elsewhere for long before, to aid in growing plant species susceptible to the cold and wet English weather.

The structures were famously used by notable Benthall tenant, George Maw, a well-respected and admired botanist.

The National Trust want to rebuild a former glasshouse at the 16th-century Benthall Hall

Well associated with the director of the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew, Maw was known for his work introducing herbaceous plants into English Gardens and even corresponded with Charles Darwin, who used Maw's expertise in collecting plants to aid in his research.

The National Trust, who now own the property, said the former glasshouse "was likely used to continue to grow exotic species of plant that potentially were from the collection brought back to Benthall by George Maw".

The design, access and heritage statement added: "The glasshouse formed a key element to the cultivation of the walled gardens allowing species of plant that were susceptible to cold and wet climates to thrive.

"Though the glasshouse in the walled garden was not the one used by George Maw, it was a continuation of the processes Maw had developed during his Benthall Hall tenure."

Therefore, the charity said, the reinstating of the glasshouse "will enhance the historic environment by offering a structure reminiscent of Benthall's rich history and reputation for gardening.

"This will allow visitors, members, staff and volunteers to further appreciate the works of previous inhabitants and the present staff at the property in the art of botany and gardening."

The full application is available to view online, on Shropshire Council's planning portal using the reference: 24/03059/FUL