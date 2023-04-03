Mayor's shock as damage confirmed at graves in Shropshire town's cemetery

Broseley Cemetery. Photo: Google Maps

A reader contacted the Shropshire Star on Sunday saying that graves have been damaged at Broseley Cemetery with a headstone pushed over, vases smashed and flower arrangements destroyed.

Councillor Ian West, the town's mayor, said the damage to three graves has been reported to the police.

"I am shocked by what has happened," he said. "It is not the kind of behaviour we are used to in our town.

"It is not something that I am aware of ever happening before in Broseley."

The mayor said council workers will be looking to making repairs from Monday.

He added: "I think that the relatives have been made aware."