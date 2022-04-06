Praise for Broseley children in town's Queen's Green Canopy tree planting effort

Broseley CofE School, Year 1 Children planting on the Birchmeadow Park

It was all a part of planting trees as part of creating The Queen’s Green Canopy, which is itself a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Jenna Munday, the deputy town clerk, said: "This will create a green legacy of its own, with every tree planted bringing benefits for people, wildlife and climate, now and for the future.

"It was great to get children involved with this project, well done to all who took part."

The digging and planting took place on March 31 and saw the Barrow School Council planting on Maypole Green.

Year three children from John Wilkinson School, planted in the play area at Guest Road.

Barrow School Council Planting on The Maypole Green

Headteacher Rebecca Kerr posted her thanks on Facebook.

She said: "The children from Year 3 joined members of the Broseley community to plant a tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy celebrations to mark her platinum jubilee.

"And back in school, the Year 6 class planted some more shrubs around the grounds.

"I was very proud that our school was able to contribute to this lovely community event to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.

"Well done Year 3, you represented our school with responsibility, respect and readiness."

Leaders at Broseley Cofe School, praised their year 1 children for planting on Birchmeadow Park.

On social media the school said: "Today Year 1 met the town council to plant a fruit tree on the Birch in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Outstanding behaviour was commented on by all council members. As a reward we had some quality time on the park."

John Wilkinson School, Year 3 Children planting within Guest Road Play Area

All schools are encouraged to actively engage with the Queen's Green Canopy.

Schools can get involved with tree planting through the Woodland Trust’s Free Trees for Schools and Communities Scheme.