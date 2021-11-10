Let there be light

Broseley Town Councillors Mick Burton, Roy Childs, Charlie Garratt, Caroline Bagnall and administration officer Jenna Munday

Whitehall Gardens in Broseley is an unadopted, unmetalled road and is home to around 12 properties. Last Tuesday the mostly elderly residents welcomed the installation of street lights that have made and instant change to their environment.

Resident Carol Thomas said: "Oh goodness, they have given us piece of mind, for one thing. They have only been here a week and they have made such a difference already.

"Before the lights were there it was as though we didn't exist. We were all very dubious about going out after dark because we just couldn't see."

Councilor Roy Childs took the lead on the project, which has been on the residents' wish list for decades.

The four solar-powered street lights were installed by Broseley company Now Electrical UK, with the whole project costing around £5,000. The lights are not only solar-powered, but eco-friendly. They dim when not needed, but when they sense movement they light up to their full capacity.

Carol, who has lived at Whitehall Gardens for 57 years, added: "When we moved here it was all push-chairs and prams, and now its wheelchairs and walking frames. For one thing you can see who might be about, and for another you can see where you're putting your feet.