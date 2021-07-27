Pub revamp could inject 'new lease of life' into Broseley

Chris Oakes, Steve Bull and Paul Craven at the opening of The Forester's Arms. Picture: Ed Bagnall

The Forester's Arms in Broseley has undergone a £100,000 transformation, with 45 jobs being created.

Owners Chris Oakes and Paul Craven, who have been friends since school and both run their own electrical firms, invited Wolves legend Steve Bull to the official opening. They have big plans and are hoping it will become a major part of the community.

"I think Broseley has got something special here," said Chris. "We've come together to give Broseley a new lease of life. We're going to do top end pub grub."

Of the opening ceremony, he said: "It was brilliant. We had about 350 people there."

He added: "I think it's the right time to open a pub. I think we're going to get a honeymoon period. We've just come out of lockdown and people just want to get out. The pub has been shut for years. We've been thinking about doing this for a long time."

As well as its extensive renovation inside, the pub also has a large outdoor space for visitors to enjoy. It has a wooded area and an adventure trail for children. There is an area which operates as a cafe in the mornings, and Chris and Paul are also planning on organising festivals and outdoor events to attract visitors.