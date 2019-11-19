Zac Oliver to finish treatment in January after long battle with rare leukaemia

Zac's mother Hannah Oliver-Willetts said he was excited to finally ring the bell at the oncology unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The Broseley five-year-old's long publicised fight hit national headlines after people in and around Shropshire helped to raise more than £500,000 for treatment of his rare Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Last year schools and businesses in the county wore red to help fund a trip to America, where Zac was given specialist Car-T therapy at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Mrs Oliver-Willetts said: "We have had it confirmed that after Zac's last bone marrow biopsy at the end of January 2020, Zac can ring the bell. This represents end of treatment.

"He's very excited about this. It's a big bell on the wall of the oncology unit in Telford. Zac's specialist nurse will read out a special message then Zac gets to ring the bell as loud as he can whilst being surrounded by his family and all the doctors and nurses who have cared for him over the past two years."

Zac Oliver will ring the end of treatment bell in January

Mrs Oliver-Willetts said she wanted to get a gift for those who had helped treat Zac.

"His doctors and nurses have delivered the best care any parent could ever wish for," she said.

Advertising

Zac flew out to Philadelphia earlier this month for his most recent post treatment check-ups, including a bone marrow biopsy, bone marrow aspirations and a lumbar puncture.

All results came back negative, another boost for Zac and his family after he was given the all-clear earlier this year.

People across Shropshire held events, collected sponsorship, donated pocket money, and took part in a Wear Red for Zac day to push towards the total needed to get Zac treatment. Over the last year, he has been flying between England and America to continue his treatment.

The fund also received a donation from X Factor creator Simon Cowell before a mystery donor pledged £100,000 to reach the target.