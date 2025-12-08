The proposal, from Boningale Homes, will go before Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday, December 16.

The application requests permission to build 800 houses, a care home, a secondary school, and a 'local centre' on 48 hectares of land off Patshull Lane.

The proposal has been met with huge opposition from local residents through the Albrighton Development Action Group.

The development would see the creation of up to 800 homes

A paper prepared for the committee recommends members turn the application down.

Committee members will make a decision on whether to go along with the recommendation at Tuesday's meeting.

It also confirms that a total of 1,157 public representations have been submitted on the plans.

The committee report states: "The majority of the comments are from Albrighton residents raising objections to the proposed development, however, there are 28 support representations received from a wider area between Shifnal and Bridgnorth."