Developer behind controversial 800-home Albrighton development accused of ‘strong-arm tactics' as it files appeal notice

Boningale Homes has been seeking permission to develop a site to the south of Albrighton, on green belt land.

The proposal, which has attracted huge levels of local opposition, includes not just 800 homes but also a potential secondary school, as well as a care home and 'local centre'.

The development prompted the launch of the Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG), based in the village.

AVAG

The group, which has accrued 3,700 signatures on a petition opposing the development and more than 1,100 official objections to the Boningale Homes plan, is adamant that the 52 hectares of land highlighted is "prime green belt" and has called on Shropshire Council to throw out the planning application.

However, the council has yet to make a decision on the controversial scheme, and in the latest move, Boningale Homes has filed a ‘notification of intent to submit an appeal’ to the government planning inspectorate, citing a lack of decision.