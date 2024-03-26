See the Shropshire green belt where 800 homes are planned that villagers say 'will destroy the landscape'

Boningale Homes wants to build a housing estate between Albrighton, near Shifnal.

The plans between Newhouse Lane/Holyhead Road and Cross Road will include around 800 homes, a new secondary school and a care home.

The proposal will see nearly the entire housing estate built on what is currently green belt, has angered residents.

Earlier this month, Albrighton villagers started a petition against the development, which has already garnered 2,000 signatures.

Now Albrighton Village Action Group (AVAG) has been launched this week and they are planning to protest outside Albrighton's Red House on Thursday as Boningale Homes plans another consultation meeting with local residents.