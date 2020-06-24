Eastbound M54 to be closed overnight next five weekends

The eastbound road between Junction 3 at Cosford and 2 at Coven Heath will be shut at night so Highways England can improve the concrete surface.

To minimise disruption, especially for motorists travelling between Wales and the Midlands, teams will work when traffic flows are lighter.

The eastbound carriageway will close at 8pm every Friday and reopen at 10am every Sunday over the next five weekends: June 26 to 28, July 3 to 5, 10 to 12, 17 to 19 and 24 to 26.

The westbound carriageway will remain open throughout.

The work involves replacing existing concrete slabs, repairing cracks and sealing joints. The carriageway will also be resurfaced, with fresh white lines and road studs installed.

Highways England project manager Ryan Davies said: “We’re working hard to improve journeys in the Midlands.

“As well as making the road safer, our work on the M54 will extend the life of the carriageway surface, reducing the need for future maintenance.

“This means motorists can look forward to smoother and safer journeys as well as fewer future roadworks."

Diversion routes will be fully signed during the closures.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS Twitter feed.