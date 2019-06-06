Road closure warning for Cosford Air Show

In efforts to keep a steady traffic flow, the police, organisers and traffic management consultants have signed off plans to implement a number of diversions and closures throughout the day of the event on Sunday.

From 6.30am to 12pm, vehicles travelling north on the A41 will not be able to head east on the M54 at junction three and vehicles travelling east on the M54 will not be able to head south on the A41 at junction three.

A number of roads and footpaths will also be closed from 5am to 6pm, including Bowling Green Lane and its other extensions such as Old Worcester Road; Kennel Lane, Green Lane, the road west of the A464, Rectory Road and the footpath from Green Lane to Bowling Green Lane.

Part of Newport Road will also be closed from 11am to 6pm.

Residents needing access in or out of Albrighton via the A41 are being asked to use Station Road rather than Newport Road or Rectory Lane.

David Austin Roses, Albrighton Cricket and Tennis Clubs and Wyevale Garden Centre will not be open throughout the day.

Other major roads in the area that will have restrictions include sections of the A464 and A41, Burnhill Green Road and part of Shackerley Lane, which will all have a temporary no stopping order.

One-way systems will also be in place on Long Lane, Old Worcester Road and Neachley Lane.

A statement released by show organisers said: "We couldn’t deliver such a successful event and raise so much for charity without the amazing support of local residents, who have to deal with an interruption to the normal activity in the area.

"We are grateful for the cooperation we receive from local residents and that ensures that this popular event continues to go ahead each year.

"We would like to draw your attention to the impact that this year’s event may have on those of you who live and work close to the airfield.

"The air show traffic management plan has now been signed off by organisers, traffic management consultants and local police.

"In all cases, it would be helpful if you carry some form of photo ID that can prove your residence so that we can expedite your journey."

Profits from the day will go to Royal Air Force charities.