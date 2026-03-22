Telford ice rink to welcome new Zamboni from the winter games - and the public are being asked to name it

A new electric Zamboni is set to take over ice‑resurfacing duties at Telford Ice Rink, helping keep the surface in good condition for public sessions, lessons, clubs and events.

The machine - which has recently been at work in Italy at the Winter games - will replace the rink’s existing equipment and will be used between sessions to maintain a consistent skating surface.

The Zamboni is a fully electric model, which means the rink will no longer rely on a fuel‑powered machine for resurfacing.

Next month, Telford Ice Rink will be welcoming the arrival of a brand‑new electric Zamboni, straight from the Winter Games

It forms part of wider work by Telford & Wrekin Council to reduce emissions from its buildings and services. The council reports a 63 percent reduction in its own carbon emissions since 2019 and says it is continuing to switch to lower‑carbon technology where possible.

To mark the arrival of the new machine, Telford Ice Rink will run a naming competition on its Facebook page next month, inviting local residents to suggest what the Zamboni should be called.

Councillor Angela McClements, cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “We’re really pleased to be getting this fully electric Zamboni to Telford Ice Rink following its use at the winter games in Italy. It’s a fantastic addition to the facility and will help us continue to provide a high‑quality experience for everyone who skates here.

“At the same time, it reflects the Council’s wider commitment to reducing carbon emissions and investing in more sustainable technology across our services. We’ve already made significant progress in cutting our carbon footprint, and practical steps like this help us continue that journey while delivering for residents.”