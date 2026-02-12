Joshua Williams, aged 21, was caught by a vigilante paedophile hunter group after sending the lewd video of himself taking part in a sex act to a woman posing as a teenage girl called Amelia.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that Williams was confronted by hunters in a sting on February 7, 2024 before being arrested by police.

Williams first started a chat with “Amelia” on the app SweetMeet on February 1, 2024, asking her if she wanted to be “friends with benefits”.

She asked what he meant and he told her: “It means friends who have sex.”

She said she was 13, and Williams told her he was 19 but that they could “just be friends”.

However, the chat moved to Whatsapp and soon turned sexual again.

Williams asked her if she wanted to have sex with him, and said he would “buy her something” after.

She told Williams she “wouldn’t know what to do”. He said he would “teach her”.