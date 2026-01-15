Work restarts to uncover ‘one of the most important medieval monuments in Telford’ at churchyard - volunteers needed
A parish church is seeking volunteers to help in a community project to tidy up a Telford churchyard as well as continue work to uncover a medieval priory.
In 2011, the remnants of a former medieval priory were uncovered in the churchyard of Wombridge Parish Church, in Telford.
According to viable records, the Lady Chapel of Wombridge Priory existed on the site from around 1282. It endured a turbulent history and was raided for material to help build Apley Castle.