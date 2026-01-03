'She was tipsy - you could tell when she talked': Telford chain pub investigating after staff accidentally served boozy 'mocktail' to seven-year-old girl

Single mum Tracy Shaw took her two daughters to see a pantomime in Telford on Saturday (December 27) and followed up the Christmas treat with a meal and drinks at the Wrekin Giant in Southwater in the town centre.

Ms Shaw said her oldest daughter Amber, aged 28, and youngster Bethany, aged seven, ordered a jug of mocktails - non-alcoholic cocktails.

The Wrekin Giant in Telford. Picture: Greene King

But the Telford mum said Amber, who has worked in the pub trade, realised within minutes that there was something off with her drink.

“They ordered a jug of passion fruit cooler, while i had a coffee,” Tracy said. “The mocktail arrived at the table and Amber poured a glass for Bethany.