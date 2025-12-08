'He was a giant of our community': Tributes to former Telford & Wrekin Council leader Malcolm Smith who has died

Councillor Malcolm Smith BEM had been a councillor at parish and borough level for more than 50 years and served on Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council, the former Wrekin Council and its successor Telford & Wrekin Council.

A spokesperson for Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council said: “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of councillor Malcolm Smith.

“A lifelong resident of Hadley, former chair of Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council, and former leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Malcolm was a true community stalwart – serving it for over half a century.

“His dedication to Hadley ran deep – he cared passionately about its people, its future, and its wellbeing until the very end.

“Malcolm passed away peacefully (on Sunday) at the Princess Royal Hospital. Funeral arrangements will be shared once confirmed by his family.

“Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him.”

Malcolm Smith BEM. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, said: “Malcolm Smith BEM was a giant of our community and a devoted public servant for over half a century – a former leader of the council, a mayor of our borough on numerous occasions, and a tireless advocate for his beloved Hadley and Leegomery and the wider Telford area.

“My love and thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time. I hope they can take comfort in knowing that Malcolm is now reunited with his beloved late wife, Christine.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Councillor Lee Carter said: “Malcolm was a titan of local politics and served his community brilliantly for many decades. We are desperately sad to hear of his passing.”

Councillor Smith, a former miner, was elected on June 1, 1973 and his term of office at district and borough level ran to May 8, 2023.

Made an alderman of the borough in 2023, he was first elected as chairman of Wrekin Council in 1994 and chairman of Telford & Wrekin Council in 1998. He was elected borough mayor in 2006 and 2011 and 2014.

Councillor Smith was born in St George’s and moved to Hadley when he married Christine 50 years ago. He has one son.

He became a miner on leaving school at 15 and later worked as a representative for a bearing company.

On reaching the position of executive director, he started his own company selling bearings, V-belts and roller chains to local industry.

He later ran a consultancy from home, sourcing development for a Jersey-based organisation.

His time as a district and then borough councillor included holding the post of deputy leader for 13 years and leader for a further seven years.

He had been an active member of the St John’s Ambulance for a large part of his life, rising to the position of area staff officer. This included being awarded the Long Service Medal and the Order of St John.