Pete Jackson, from Lawley, was part of a delegation from Lingen Davies Cancer Support who travelled to London last week for the official launch of the charity’s Sunflower Appeal in Westminster. The timing coincided with Pete’s new book ‘Keep On Keeping On’ and the 62-year-old was able to share his story with assembled guests.

Diagnosed with tongue cancer in June 2024 following years of symptoms, Pete was motivated to share his story with others in the hopes it would help those affected by cancer ‘feel a little less alone’. Available to buy from the Lingen Davies Cancer Support online shop, the book shares Pete’s cancer journey – from receiving a diagnosis to his decision to join the Lingen Davies board of trustees.

He said: “I know this journey has changed me, and I’m not sure I’ll ever quite go back to who I was before – but that’s okay. If sharing my story can help someone else feel a little less alone, then it’s worth every word.

Pete Jackson, Lingen Davies trustee, launching his new book 'Keep On Keeping On' in the Houses of Parliament

“After I finished treatment, I applied to join the Lingen Davies board of trustees as I felt I could ‘pay it forward’ and help someone going through the same things I did. Since then, I’ve discovered strength, creativity, and a community I never knew existed.

“I’m grateful to still be here, still running, still laughing, still keeping on keeping on,” he added.

Pete underwent a course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

This summer Lingen Davies Cancer Support launched its biggest appeal to date – a £5 million Sunflower Appeal to enhance cancer services through the development of a new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital, set to open in 2029.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Telford MP Shaun Davies has since shown immense support for the appeal, inviting the cancer charity to Parliament last week for an official Westminster launch.

"This development will double chemotherapy capacity across the region, ensuring everyone has access to excellent cancer care locally."

Find out more about the Sunflower Appeal online.