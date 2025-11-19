New padel courts on the way as not-for-profit sporting organisation set to take control of Telford Tennis Centre

Telford & Wrekin Council has announced a long-term partnership with the We Do Tennis community interest company (CIC), which aims to drive growth in the tennis programme and make a significant investment in the introduction of padel at the Telford Tennis Centre.

We Do Tennis has already been working with the council's leisure services team for several years, helping to develop and deliver the tennis coaching programme at the tennis centre and across the borough.

Under a new agreement We Do Tennis will take responsibility for managing the tennis centre from early next year.

The organisation will also make a major capital investment to upgrade the facilities, including the creation of several covered external padel courts, along with retail and café spaces, subject to planning approval. The padel courts are expected to be ready for use by summer 2026.

Nigel Hunter, co-director of We Do Tennis, said: "We are super excited to expand our offer and continue the great work my team have done to grow tennis, and now padel, in the Telford area.

"We are proud of the work we have done in Telford and surrounding venues all over Shropshire to facilitate the growth of our sport.

"As a local resident myself, this project is a particular favourite and one I will be focused on to make sure makes the biggest impact possible. We already operate several padel facilities and can’t wait to bring this new and exciting sport to Telford. We hope that everyone keeps an eye on the updates and gets ready to join us on this exciting journey."

We Do Tennis has been based at the centre for more than seven years and already has a strong local workforce in place to support the new development. The organisation also plans to expand its outreach programme, bringing tennis and padel to local schools, parks, and community groups.

Nationally, the organisation currently works with almost 50 tennis clubs and 150 park tennis facilities. The Telford Tennis Centre is led by head coach Nikki Hoy.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, added: "We are delighted to be working with We Do Tennis to further grow tennis participation levels across the borough.

"The enhancement of the facilities with the planned investment into padel courts will add a totally new experience for existing users and encourage more people to have-a-go and to be physically active.

"The new padel courts will add to the extensive range of high quality leisure facilities available for our residents right across the borough."