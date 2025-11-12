Telford care company wants to turn terraced house in Hadley into children’s home

Telford-based Lovemark Care Ltd has lodged a planning application with Telford & Wrekin Council to be able to use the property in Hadley as a residential institution for up to two young people aged 16 to 25.

Planning agent Malm Consulting has provided information about parking arrangements following a request from the council for more information about use of the three-bedroom terraced house in Marlborough Road.

The agents have told the council that two children would reside at the home, supported by up to four staff members, including the registered manager, during the day.

“At night, two staff members will be on site. The registered manager will be on site Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and will attend at weekends when required to support the home’s operation.”

The agent added that care would be provided in a communal setting where children and carers share facilities in a “way consistent with a typical household environment”.

Marlborough Road in Hadley. Photo: Google

Children would receive long-term care to help them integrate into the community and form positive relationships with carers in line with local authority guidelines, the agent said.

They added that on-site parking would be sufficient for the home’s operation, with one dedicated space at the rear of the property and two other public or off-street spaces nearby.

“As most staff use public transport, additional parking demand will be minimal,” they added.

After being asked to clarify parking arrangements the agents confirmed “there is parking available at the rear of the property, and this area does not fall within the neighbouring property’s boundary”.

“The rear of the site includes a garage and external parking space for two vehicles.”

The agents said that a garage is allocated to the property and there is “an additional parking space directly in front of the garage”.

“When these are considered alongside the two existing parking spaces located at the front of the property, a total of four parking spaces are available for use by the occupants.”

The house was a part of a 287-property development approved in 2003 on the site of the former Blockleys brick factory.

Occupants of four properties in Caldera Road and Marlborough Road are being officially consulted along with three borough councillors, Hadley & Leegomery Parish Council and highways officials at the borough council.

A public consultation has opened on the council’s planning portal (reference number TWC/2025/0766).