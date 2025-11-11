Shropshire Star
From Transformers to James Bond: 15 amazing photos as Telford hosts world's largest scale model extravaganza

Telford played host to the world's largest scale model exhibition last weekend, attracting participants from across the globe.

By Luke Powell
Published
Telford International Centre and the IPMS Scale Model World Exhibition. Winner of the Agora Diorama model competition is: Chris Christov from Suffolk. He had to ue an exisiting 'Agora' model and set it a his own Diorama creation.

The IPMS Scale Model World exhibition returned for a third year at the Telford International Centre last Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of models were on display, including military vehicles, helicopters, planes, and ships, classic cars such as Ferraris and a Corvette Stingray, and models from a James Bond collection - including the Aston Martin DB5 from No Time to Die.

Secretary of the Shropshire Scale Modellers club Andrew Tomlinson with a model by Trevor Parfitt
Adam Challenger from Black Rifle Models and his model
Founder of Agora Models, Clare Foltynie, was at the show, and said: "It has been extraordinary. It was very busy and people were very excited.

"A couple of years ago we were quite new, but I think modelling is now embracing change. What was traditionally just small kits of tanks and aeroplanes, is now evolving. 

Phil Cocking from Lincoln with his Star Wars Marauder Ship
David Scott from Kent with his model
