From Transformers to James Bond: 15 amazing photos as Telford hosts world's largest scale model extravaganza
Telford played host to the world's largest scale model exhibition last weekend, attracting participants from across the globe.
The IPMS Scale Model World exhibition returned for a third year at the Telford International Centre last Saturday and Sunday.
Thousands of models were on display, including military vehicles, helicopters, planes, and ships, classic cars such as Ferraris and a Corvette Stingray, and models from a James Bond collection - including the Aston Martin DB5 from No Time to Die.
Founder of Agora Models, Clare Foltynie, was at the show, and said: "It has been extraordinary. It was very busy and people were very excited.
"A couple of years ago we were quite new, but I think modelling is now embracing change. What was traditionally just small kits of tanks and aeroplanes, is now evolving.