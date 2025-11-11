From Transformers to James Bond: 15 amazing photos as Telford hosts world's largest scale model extravaganza

The IPMS Scale Model World exhibition returned for a third year at the Telford International Centre last Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of models were on display, including military vehicles, helicopters, planes, and ships, classic cars such as Ferraris and a Corvette Stingray, and models from a James Bond collection - including the Aston Martin DB5 from No Time to Die.

Secretary of the Shropshire Scale Modellers club Andrew Tomlinson with a model by Trevor Parfitt

Adam Challenger from Black Rifle Models and his model

Founder of Agora Models, Clare Foltynie, was at the show, and said: "It has been extraordinary. It was very busy and people were very excited.

"A couple of years ago we were quite new, but I think modelling is now embracing change. What was traditionally just small kits of tanks and aeroplanes, is now evolving.

Phil Cocking from Lincoln with his Star Wars Marauder Ship