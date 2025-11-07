'Lifelines for wildlife' - New wildflower meadows the size of seven football pitches to bloom across Telford

Volunteers are working alongside Telford & Wrekin Council to sow new meadows, overseed existing ones, and adjust meadow management practices to enhance 47,249 square metres of land.

It's hoped the new wildflower habitats will provide vital support for insects, birds, and small mammals, helping them to thrive, find new food sources, and shelter - while also creating a colourful spectacle next year.

The council said these areas form part of a wider green corridor designed to help wildlife move between habitats and support local nature recovery. There are already 692,000 square metres of established wildflower meadows across Telford and Wrekin - equivalent to 64 football pitches.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning and Sustainability said: "These meadows are more than just beautiful spaces - they’re lifelines for wildlife. On a summer's day, one acre of wildflower meadow can contain up to three million flowers, producing a kilogram of nectar, enough to support 96,000 honeybees.

"By expanding and improving these habitats, we're helping pollinators, birds and small mammals thrive, while also creating greener, more resilient spaces for our communities to enjoy."

Wildflower areas are being carefully managed to allow plants to flower and set seed, supporting species such as butterflies, moths, hoverflies, beetles, mice, voles, shrews, frogs, toads, newts and a wide range of birds. Mowing at the end of the season helps spread seeds and ensures the habitats - found along verges, in nature reserves and parks - continue to flourish year after year.

National insect charity Buglife has sponsored £3,000 worth of seeding and cultivation in the region, while Fujitsu has pledged £1,000 for wildflower seeds.

Friends volunteer groups are also helping to manage sites and collect seeds for redistribution.

Seeding is taking place in parks including Bowring, Hartshill and Dale End, with further planting in Dawley Park and community-led sowing of Yellow Rattle in Leegomery, supported by the Friends of Hurley Brook.

Volunteer Marion Versluijs said: "The Friends are keen to make the woodland along the Hurley Brook more attractive to wildlife. We have been planting Yellow Rattle which keeps grass in check, so wildflowers can thrive which in turn supports insects, birds and bats.

"We are working in partnership with the council which has supplied the seeds and we hope to see this patch of grass become a beautiful wildflower meadow next spring."

Seed mixes are tailored to suit different conditions. Sunny sites are planted with species such as Red Clover, Field Scabious and Yellow Rattle, while shaded areas feature Foxglove, Campion and Oxeye Daisy.