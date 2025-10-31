Telford paedophile who used 'micro computer disguised as Lego' to access dark web is jailed

Sanjay Wygold of Woodrows, Woodside received a caution from West Mercia Police for downloading 109 indecent images of children in March 2023.

As part of the conditions of his caution, he was placed on a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which meant he had to regularly give police access to his devices to ensure he had not been downloading any more images, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (October 30).

Mr Dylan Wagg, prosecuting, told the court that the 25-year-old was visited by officers in June 2023 when “prohibited images” featuring "cartoon animals having sex" were found on his devices, putting Wygold in breach of his SHPO.

Mr Wagg said sexual harm prevention officers visited Wygold’s Telford address again in December of the same year, where they found several more images on his devices, this time of children being abused - including images and films of children as young as four being sexually assaulted.