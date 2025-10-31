New drone video shows rapid progress at Telford's multi-million pound 'Station Quarter'

Serviced office accommodation, commercial units and flexible retail including leisure, food and drink outlets and a six-storey hotel are part of the final plans for the land between the Telford Centre shopping complex and Telford Central railway station.

Plans were approved in summer 2023 for the £220 million Station Quarter development.

Work soon began on clearing the 5.91 hectares of land, once occupied by outdated office buildings.

New drone footage (left) has shown how work has progressed at Telford's Station Quarter since January (right)

Phase one of the development, which is currently under way, has already seen the construction of a "state-of-the art digital skills and enterprise hub" - The Quad - which opened last September.