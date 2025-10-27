Detailed plans for next 135 homes on giant Telford extension lodged with council

Warwickshire-based Avant Homes has lodged its proposals for the 3.28 hectares parcel of land at Phase 2C(b) of the Priorslee East Strategic Urban Extension with planners at Telford & Wrekin Council.

A Google Maps image from inside the giant Priorslee development.

The latest application for a tranche of housing comes with details of proposals for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

The site of the next part of the development at Priorslee. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Planning agent Roebuck Planning, based in Milton Keyes, has told Telford & Wrekin Council that the application makes provision for 24 per cent of the homes to be classified as “affordable”.

This, its submission states, is “in accordance” with a legal agreement signed in October 2016.

In total, the agent has plans for 32 ‘affordable’ units of two and three bedrooms. There will also be 103 market homes with two, three, and four bedrooms.

Under the proposals there will be 281 parking spaces provided when council standards call for 271 spaces.

The agents say: “The parking standards are a guide and there is an acknowledged flexibility in their application.

“The slightly oversupply here will help to reduce the potential for ad-hoc on-street parking.”

The agents add: “The work provided ensures a coherant, legible layout design for the fifth phase instalment for 135 dwellings together with the associated infrastructure.

“The scheme promotes a self sustainable vibrant community; particularly with the high delivery of mixed uses from inception, an attractive and safe place to live whilst continuing to respect the character of the local area.”

The council is “respectfully requested to approve this reserved matters planning application without delay,” say the developers. It will be one of the last applications to finish off the huge overall site.

The overall site is for up to 1,100 dwellings, a commercial/employment centre, a new primary school, with a local centre, and a retirement village.

A period of public consultation has been launched with consultees including borough councillors, St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council, Donnington & Muxton Parish Council, the NHS, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, and council experts in drainage, highways and historic environment.

Members of the public can also submit comments on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0723.

