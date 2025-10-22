'Remember to be kind' - Telford Parkrun organisers issue plea after reports of 'abuse' at recent events

In two social media posts shared after Parkruns at Telford Town Park held over the past two Saturdays, organisers have reminded participants that volunteers do their best to ensure that runners "don't collide" and that everyone is welcome - whether they choose to run, jog, or walk.

On October 11, event director Kim Fawke confirmed that organisers had been made aware of an incident on the course. She reminded participants that Parkrun is inclusive and that no form of abuse will be tolerated.

"No form of abuse is welcome at our parkrun or indeed any other Parkruns," she said. "We appreciate it can get busy out there and our volunteers do their best to ensure you don’t collide.

Organisers of Telford Parkrun have issued a plea for kindness and consideration following reports of abusive behaviour at recent events

"This has been reported as an incident to HQ, something which always has to be done with events like this. As a Run Director it’s the worst part of the event. Please remember to be kind to everyone it is everyone’s parkrun."

However, following the Telford Parkrun event on Saturday, October 18, that saw 529 participants, run director Dene Muir said another similar incident had taken place.

A post read: "Sadly, it has been reported that we have had a repeat of the type of incident seen last week. This has again been reported to parkrun HQ.

Parkrun at Telford Town Park

"As Kim posted last week, and I reminded everyone in the event briefing, please remember everyone is welcome at parkrun whether running, jogging or walking. No form of abuse is welcome at our parkrun or indeed any other Parkruns.

"The course is part of a public park so you should take part anticipating that you may find someone in your way during the event. I have to repeat Kim’s comment of last week that, as a run director, it’s the worst part of the event if something like this happens.

"Please do remember to be kind and considerate to everyone, it is everyone’s parkrun and everyone’s park."

Telford Parkrun last weekend saw 529 participants

Parkrun's website states that the events are "positive, welcoming and inclusive", with no time limit - and where no one finishes last.

Telford Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9am at Telford Town Park.