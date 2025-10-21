Sarah Ngaba, aged 31, has denied murdering her daughter Eliza, who died at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford on August 15, 2022.

Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood, Brookside, was charged with the offence in May this year and entered her not guilty plea at Stafford Crown Court.

Sarah Ngaba. Photo: West Mercia Police

Ngaba’s case was called on at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday (October 20) for a case management hearing ahead of the trial, which is due to take place at Stafford on April 27 next year.

Judge Paul Farrer KC ordered for a further case management hearing to take place on November 21 this year ahead of the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.

Ngaba was remanded in custody.