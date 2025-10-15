I visited a Telford neighbourhood that proves you don’t need to leave town to find village charm

I grew up in neighbouring Donnington - so, as a child, the more traditional streets of St George's always seemed fancy. Returning as a (hopefully slightly more worldly) adult, I can still see why.

With narrow streets full of terrace housing and large brick buildings befitting a much grander town, St George's is probably the most village-y village in all of Telford.

St Georges, Telford

A significant portion of that can be attributed to its history. St George's is near the site of an old Roman settlement at Red Hill, along the historic route of Watling Street.

The area was predominately agricultural land until the Industrial Revolution, when the Lilleshall Company and the mainline railway came along.

Then St George's was transformed with the building of homes and infrastructure to house the thousands of people flocking to the area for work.

St George's Parish Church

Its rapid transformation at the hands of the Lilleshall Company means today the village could operate as a living museum for the local engineering company.