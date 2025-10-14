Southwater One in Telford to light up in pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week will conclude with a global 'Wave of Light' on Wednesday evening, when families across the world will light candles to remember babies who have sadly passed away.

Now in its 22nd year, the awareness week brings together everyone in the baby loss community - including bereaved parents, families, friends, and healthcare professionals - to remember and commemorate much-loved and missed babies.

The week also aims to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss, highlight the importance of bereavement support, and calls for continued efforts to improve pregnancy outcomes and save babies' lives.

Southwater One will be illuminated in pink and blue on Wednesday evening to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Southwater One will be lit in pink and blue as a heartfelt tribute to the families in Telford who have lost a baby.

A Telford & Wrekin Council spokesperson said: "This week, we stand with families across Telford and Wrekin and beyond who have experienced the heartbreak of baby loss. It’s a time to reflect, remember, and raise awareness of the impact this loss has on so many in our community.

"We’ll be joining the global Wave of Light by lighting up Southwater One in pink and blue as a symbol of love, remembrance, and solidarity.

"Whether you’ve been personally affected or want to show your support, we invite you to take part by lighting a candle at home and sharing your light using #WaveOfLight."

Telford MP Shaun Davies added: "As a part of the Employment Right Bill this Government will give families suffering pregnancy loss new rights to time off work to grieve so they have more support during such a difficult time.

"This will make the UK one of just four countries in the world to put this right into law. My heart is with everyone especially those here in Telford who have experienced the heartbreak of baby loss."