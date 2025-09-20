We visit a war gaming and hobby shop that has been serving customers in Wellington for 31 years

Specialising in war gaming, it was among the first shops of its type when it opened its doors in Wellington in September 1994.

Over the decades, owner Alan Davies has built up a large and loyal following of customers from the local area as well as from further afield.

Questing Knight Games is now well-regarded and respected within the gaming industry and local community.

Visitors to the shop in Old Bakery Row will find a wide variety of tabletop miniature games and accessories covering a range of different genres from historical to science fiction and fantasy.

The shop is located in Old Bakery Row

They include products from some of the biggest names in the industry such as Games Workshop, which is behind the popular Warhammer and Age of Sigmar, Warlord Games and Para Bellum Games.

“Some of the most popular ranges are the Games Workshop Warhammer range – this has been going for a long time. It’s got a very good customer base now and they will be releasing a series of Amazon Prime,” explains Alan.

"Another big one is Conquest from Para Bellum in Greece. They make some absolutely beautiful miniatures.

"Some of their stuff is really nice for display and for gaming,” he adds.

Questing Knight Games caters for games of all abilities ranging from complete beginners who are looking to start a new hobby to those who have been enjoying the past-time for many years.

Alan, who was previously involved in the live action role-playing industry, has witnessed a lot of changes since starting his business.

"A lot more people are aware of the hobby and it’s become a lot more mainstream,” he explains.

There are games available in a wide range of genres

Games that offer a lot of interaction as well as those that the whole family can get involved in have also become more popular, says Alan.

The shop also caters for the growing hobby of wargaming model painting with its diverse range of figures and paints.

“Some people prefer to do the painting side of the hobby, the collecting and the displaying of the miniatures, some prefer to do the gaming,” explains Alan.

"It’s relaxing – a lot of people find painting very relaxing.

"At the end of it, you have created something and it’s an achievement,” he adds.

When he’s not serving and talking to customers or unloading deliveries, Alan can often be found painting miniatures to display in the shop.

Model painting is a popular hobby

Although the shop has continued to evolve in response to the changing industry, community remains very much at the heart of the business.

Alan is always more than happy to help beginners who want to know more about the hobby and start learning the ropes.

There is also a club – STAGS Telford Wargames Society - that holds regular gaming meetings that people are welcome to join.

"We do some introductory gaming sessions here but mainly we send them to our club venue which is just up the road at The Belmont Hall in Wellington and people can play there and join the club,” he says.

"At a meeting we can have anything from around 20 to 40 people,” adds Alan.

There is a club for people of all ages and levels

Questing Knight Games also has an active social media presence where people can find out about the latest table top game products and get any advice they might need.

The ethos of the shop is that everyone that comes through the doors is valued and treated with respect.

Alan says customers appreciate the wide range of top brands available in the shop as well as the face-to-face contact and club events. "We are a community store and we look after the local area,” says the business owner who has also done voluntary work in schools and organised fundraising efforts.

"I love being able to help people to develop their hobby,” he explains.

For more information about Questing Knight Games, visit www.questingknightgames.co.uk, www.facebook.com/questingknightgames or www.instagram.com/questingknight

STAGS Telford Wargames Society hosts games every other Friday (7pm-9:30pm) and Sunday (11am - 3.30pm) at The Belmont Hall in Wellington.

See www.facebook.com/STAGS.Telford for more details.