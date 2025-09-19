Road closed as work under way to repair Telford bridge over A442 damaged in car crash months ago

Repairs on a bridge over the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford are under way, three months after a car crashed into barriers over the busy dual carriageway.

A single car was involved in the crash with roadside barriers on the B5061 Holyhead Road at Snedshill near Oakengates at around 4pm on Thursday, July 10.

Work began earlier this week on repairing the bridge and is expected to continue until Tuesday (September 23).

The car crashed into a barrier above the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford after the driver suffered a "suspected medical episode"

A full-time road closure order is in place on the B5061 at the Greyhound Roundabout in Oakengates for the duration of the works.

The incident in July left the vehicle perilously close to leaving the road

Firefighters helped cut the driver free from the vehicle before he was conveyed to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the driver suffered a "suspected medical episode at the wheel".