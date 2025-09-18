Former 'food share' building in Telford set to become new storage business
A former discount food supermarket in Telford is set to become a new self-storage hub, after Sure Store announced plans to move into the town.
Sure Store, a trading moniker of Manchester-based Flexiss Group, is set to move into an empty unit on Telford's Rampart Way retail park.
The building is the former home of the "Telford Food Share Project", a food-sharing style operation which offered discounts on food which was deemed surplus by major supermarkets. It closed in 2022.
The company is the sixth-largest self-storage operator in the UK, operating 18 self-storage units over more than a million square feet of lettable space.
It says it has ambitions to open a further 32 facilities within the next five years.
"As part of its growth plans, Flexiss aims to increase the number of institutional investors it serves, targeting the creation of new facilities in under-supplied markets around UK towns and cities," said a statement on the firm's website.
"Under its main two brands, SureStore and The Self Storage Company, the group boasts more than 6,000 customers across its state-of-the-art facilities and handles 2,000+ enquiries a month through its unique software management system. Over the past 12 months the stores under the management of Flexiss have outperformed the top, listed market operators."